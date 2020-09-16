Hema Malini Supports Jaya Bachchan, Speaks in Support of Bollywood

The film industry has recently been in the news and is being criticised as an underbelly of crime and substance abuse post the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

On Tuesday, Jaya Bachchan spoke in Rajya Sabha about how the industry and people associated with it are being tarnished by some other members of Bollywood. After Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini has also spoke in support of the Hindi film industry. Hema said she agreed with Jaya’s statement. Speaking to NDTV in an interview she said that many actors have taken the industry forward.