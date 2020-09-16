Hema Malini Supports Jaya Bachchan, Speaks in Support of Bollywood
Hema Malini supports Jaya Bachchan after her speech on Bollywood in the Parliament.
“You cannot tarnish the image of Bollywood. These are small instances, like a stain on a piece of cloth, we must wash it away. I have received a lot of love from this industry, how can I watch anyone say anything bad about it?” said veteran actor and BJP MP, Hema Malini coming to the Hindi film industry’s defence on Tuesday.
The film industry has recently been in the news and is being criticised as an underbelly of crime and substance abuse post the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
On Tuesday, Jaya Bachchan spoke in Rajya Sabha about how the industry and people associated with it are being tarnished by some other members of Bollywood. After Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini has also spoke in support of the Hindi film industry. Hema said she agreed with Jaya’s statement. Speaking to NDTV in an interview she said that many actors have taken the industry forward.
Bollywood is a beautiful and creative world. It is an art and culture industry. I have gained name, fame and respect from this industry.Hema Malini
Jaya Bachchan in her speech argued for government to support the entertainment industry and slammed those tarnishing its image. Her speech came a day after BJP’s Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said there was a problem of drug addiction in the film industry.
