I’m Healthy: Hema Malini Rubbishes Rumours of Hospitalisation
Hema Malini took to social media to refute rumours about her ‘ill health.’
Following the news of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for COVID-19, rumours about Hema Malini being unwell also started doing the rounds. On Sunday, Malini took to social media to clarify that they were untrue.
Malini shared a video on social media. In the video, she can be heard saying -
"Some news about my ill health and me being admitted in the hospital is making the rounds but I want to let my well-wishers know that I am completely fine. I am healthy."
Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol, on Sunday morning, had taken to Twitter to clarify that Hema Malini was "fit and fine."
She wrote, "My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine! The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don’t react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love & concern ."
On Saturday, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID. Following this, there were many rumours about other actors, like Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, being unwell. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima took to Instagram to refute the rumours.
Riddhima shared a screenshot of a tweet which says, "Confirmed: #RanbirKapoor #NeetuKapoor #KaranJohar also tested positive for Covid19. #AgastyaNanda, Grandson of #AmitabhBachchan attended birthday party hosted by #RiddhimaKapoor"
While sharing this screenshot, Riddhima wrote:
"Attention seeking ??? Least verify/ clarify ! We are fit We are good ! Stop spreading rumours ! #lunatics #fakenews"
Take a look:
