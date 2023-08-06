ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Hearts Beyond Full': Actor Ileana D'Cruz Shares Pic as She Welcomes Baby Boy

'Hearts Beyond Full': Actor Ileana D'Cruz Shares Pic as She Welcomes Baby Boy

Ileana D'Cruz had announced her pregnancy in April.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'Hearts Beyond Full': Actor Ileana D'Cruz Shares Pic as She Welcomes Baby Boy
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Ileana D’Cruz on Saturday, 5 August announced that she has welcomed a baby boy. Taking to Instagram, the popular actor posted a picture of her newborn named 'Koa Pheonix Dolan', born on 1 August.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full,” she wrote in the caption of the post. 

Huma Qureshi, Athiya Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, and Sophie Choudry commented on the post and congratulated the actor.

The actor announced her pregnancy in April and has shared many pictures of her journey into motherhood since.

Also Read

'It's All About Angles': Ileana D'Cruz Flaunts Her Baby Bump In New Pics

'It's All About Angles': Ileana D'Cruz Flaunts Her Baby Bump In New Pics

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Ileana D'Cruz 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×