Hear How Lata Mangeshkar Helped Liberate Goa in Her Own Voice

As Goa was languishing under Portuguese rule, the patriot in Lata Mangeshkar yearned to do something about it, and so, she agreed to sing, free of cost, at a concert that was organised to raise funds to procure arms for the fight against the Portuguese.

Lata did this at the behest of music composer and revolutionary fighter Sudhir Phadke. The concert was organised on 2 May 1954 at Hirabaug in Pune.