'Headlines on My Relationship and Outfits Don’t Bother Me': Janhvi Kapoor

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's will be seen next in Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film backed by Karan Johar, Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorv Mehta also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead.

The Quint caught up with the actor who shared an advice her mother gave her, weighed in on her relationship and outfits making headlines, spoke about what sets her co-star Rajkummar apart from other actors, not needing validation, and more.