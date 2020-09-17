HC Seeks Centre's Stand on Rakul's Petition Against Media Trial

Through her petition, Rakul also stated the I&B ministry guidelines that prohibits media from running hate campaigns. The actor also said in her plea that TV channels are showing her "morphed pictures and photos from film sets to paint a narrative", to hound her, and link her to some sort of a drug gang.

Some time back, a source in the Narcotics Control Bureau had told The Quint that in the course of their investigation following Chakraborty's arrest, the names of three celebrities, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta, came up. On 12 September, several reports had alleged that during the investigation, Rhea Chakraborty had named 25 Bollywood A-listers who would be summoned by the NCB for interrogation. However, the source rubbished these claims.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB on 8 September in a drug probe related to Sushant's death. Along with the NCB, the CBI and ED are also investigating the case.

(With inputs from PTI)