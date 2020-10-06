HC Defers Defamation Suit Filed by Richa Against Payal Ghosh

Besides Payal Ghosh, Chadha has also named Kamaal R Khan and television channel ABN Telugu in her suit for posting libellous content against her with the intention of maligning her reputation.

Richa Chadha's petition states that the news channel has broadcasted and uploaded on YouTube two defamatory videos of an interview with Ghosh, describing graphic details of the alleged sexual assault. The plea also says that Kamaal R Khan, and others named in the suit, shared the link of one of these videos on Twitter.

The petition says that although Ghosh and the news channel were served legal notices on 21 September, the actor gave two other interviews. Chadha says these “persistent and continuous defamatory acts” of the complainant falsely portrayed her as a person with “loose character and morals willing to compromise herself for self-benefit”.

(With inputs from Live Law)