Have Been Called Ugly Because of My Skin Tone: Suhana Khan

Attaching a few screenshots of some comments made about her appearance Suhana added, "I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't".

She also wrote that she is very happy having a brown skin tone. "Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism".

Suhana studied films at England's Ardingly College and is currently a student at the New York University. She has also featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by her classmate Theodore Gimeno.