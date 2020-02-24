Harvey Weinstein Convicted of Sexual Assault, Rape

In 2017, Harvey Weinstein was accused of rape and sexual assault by many women in the industry. The Harvey Weinstein reportage by the New York Times kicked off Hollywood’s #TimesUp movement. Since then, Harvey has denied all accusations against him. In 2019, American music artist Madonna also came out against his predatory behaviour.

In an interview with The New York Times, she described his behaviour as “incredibly sexually flirtatious” and “forward” when the two were working together. Madonna said, “he was married at the time, and I certainly wasn’t interested.”