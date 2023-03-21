'Harry Potter' Actor Paul Grant Dies at 56

In a statement to The Sun, Grant's daughter Sophie Jayne said, “I’m devastated. My dad was a legend in so many ways. He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face. He would do anything for anyone and was a massive Arsenal fan. He was an actor, father and grandad. He loved his daughters and son and his girlfriend Maria very much, as well as her kids who were like stepchildren to him. My dad I love you so much sleep tight."

Grant’s girlfriend Maria Dwyer told The Sun, "Paul was the love of my life. The funniest man I know. He made my life complete. Life is never going to be the same without him."