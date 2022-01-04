ADVERTISEMENT

Harnaaz Sandhu Arrives in New York to Begin Her Miss Universe Journey

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu will be the chief ambassador of the Miss Universe Organisation for a year.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Harnaaz Sandhu visits her new apartment in New York.</p></div>
i

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has reached New York after she left from Mumbai on Sunday. In a video shared by the official Miss Universe handle on Instagram, Harnaaz can be seen arriving in the city and visiting her new apartment.

The video’s caption read, “Only the beginning...Welcome to NYC Harnaaz Sandhu.” Harnaaz also gave her fans glimpses into her new apartment. “Finally, we are here. Are you guys excited? I can’t wait!” Harnaaz said in the clip.

Also Read

'Wanted a Punjab Element': Trans Designer Behind Harnaaz Sandhu's Winning Gown

'Wanted a Punjab Element': Trans Designer Behind Harnaaz Sandhu's Winning Gown
ADVERTISEMENT

Several of Harnaaz Sandhu’s fans from all over the world wished her luck. One user wrote, “THE QUEEN ARRIVED !” and another commented, “Welcome to NYC!!! Enjoy your reign, here, for the year! So much to see and do here!”

A fan wrote, “Yessss! you're finally in New York queen, welcome to the United States of America.” Another fan sent greetings from Mexico and wrote, “Finally she started her reign!!! Can’t wait to see what’s in store for her.”

Harnaaz also shared pictures from her journey to New York on her Instagram stories. "Here I come New York," she wrote in one and "Are you guys excited to see my newly designed apartment?" in the next story.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Harnaaz Sandhu's stories.</p></div>

Harnaaz Sandhu's stories.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Harnaaz Sandhu Arrives in New York to Begin Her Miss Universe Journey

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico. Harnaaz is now the chief ambassador for the Miss Universe Organisation for a year and must advocate for humanitarian causes as part of her new role.

Harnaaz had posted a video of her journey over the past year and thanked “everyone who has been there throughout the journey of my life.” Talking about her Miss Universe journey, Harnaaz wrote, “With the passion in my eyes and vision to serve the society and being the spokesperson of Miss Universe , I’m excited to start my journey with all your love and support.”

Also Read

‘Combination of Mary Kom and Priyanka Chopra Really Inspired Me’: Harnaaz Sandhu

‘Combination of Mary Kom and Priyanka Chopra Really Inspired Me’: Harnaaz Sandhu
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT