Harnaaz Sandhu Arrives in New York to Begin Her Miss Universe Journey
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu will be the chief ambassador of the Miss Universe Organisation for a year.
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has reached New York after she left from Mumbai on Sunday. In a video shared by the official Miss Universe handle on Instagram, Harnaaz can be seen arriving in the city and visiting her new apartment.
The video’s caption read, “Only the beginning...Welcome to NYC Harnaaz Sandhu.” Harnaaz also gave her fans glimpses into her new apartment. “Finally, we are here. Are you guys excited? I can’t wait!” Harnaaz said in the clip.
Several of Harnaaz Sandhu’s fans from all over the world wished her luck. One user wrote, “THE QUEEN ARRIVED !” and another commented, “Welcome to NYC!!! Enjoy your reign, here, for the year! So much to see and do here!”
A fan wrote, “Yessss! you're finally in New York queen, welcome to the United States of America.” Another fan sent greetings from Mexico and wrote, “Finally she started her reign!!! Can’t wait to see what’s in store for her.”
Harnaaz also shared pictures from her journey to New York on her Instagram stories. "Here I come New York," she wrote in one and "Are you guys excited to see my newly designed apartment?" in the next story.
Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico. Harnaaz is now the chief ambassador for the Miss Universe Organisation for a year and must advocate for humanitarian causes as part of her new role.
Harnaaz had posted a video of her journey over the past year and thanked “everyone who has been there throughout the journey of my life.” Talking about her Miss Universe journey, Harnaaz wrote, “With the passion in my eyes and vision to serve the society and being the spokesperson of Miss Universe , I’m excited to start my journey with all your love and support.”
