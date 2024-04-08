Gurinder Chadha Refutes Rumours of Working on a Disney Movie With Alia Bhatt

Following the event, a Mid-Day report claimed that Bhatt and Chadha have been in talks for a while for the project, with the final casting happening only after the script is developed.

A source told the publication that Bhatt is among the top casting choices for the Disney princess role, and leading the big-budget international project would be a step forward for her Hollywood presence after Heart of Stone. "If things work out, she could start work with Chadha in the second half of 2025," the source added.

However, Chadha has refuted these claims, indicating that fans will have to wait a little longer for Bhatt's next big Hollywood project.

Chadha, is known for Bend It Like Beckham and Bride and Prejudice. The director was recently signed by Disney to create an original musical about an Indian princess. Bhatt, on the other hand, is set to star in Jigra and Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor.