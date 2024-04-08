Gurinder Chadha Refutes Rumours of Working on a Disney Movie With Alia Bhatt

Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha has refuted rumors that Alia Bhatt will collaborate with her for an upcoming Disney movie. Taking to X recently, Chadha shared a picture of the actor and wrote, "This is not true. Not sure where this started. The script is still in the works. Alia and I had a meeting about another project and I attended her charity gala recently."
In her post, Chadha also included the headline she was quashing, which read, "Alia Bhatt to star in Gurinder Chadha's next, backed by Disney?"
The rumors of the collaboration began when Chadha attended Bhatt's Hope Gala in London, a charity event supporting the Salaam Bombay Foundation. Chadha also posted a video from the event, featuring singer Harshdeep Kaur singing the song 'Lal Meri Pat Rakhiyo Bhala Jhoole Lalan.'
Following the event, a Mid-Day report claimed that Bhatt and Chadha have been in talks for a while for the project, with the final casting happening only after the script is developed.
A source told the publication that Bhatt is among the top casting choices for the Disney princess role, and leading the big-budget international project would be a step forward for her Hollywood presence after Heart of Stone. "If things work out, she could start work with Chadha in the second half of 2025," the source added.
However, Chadha has refuted these claims, indicating that fans will have to wait a little longer for Bhatt's next big Hollywood project.
Chadha, is known for Bend It Like Beckham and Bride and Prejudice. The director was recently signed by Disney to create an original musical about an Indian princess. Bhatt, on the other hand, is set to star in Jigra and Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor.
