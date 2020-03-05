Yeh Qalam Ki Aawaz Aazad Rahe: Gulzar on Violence in India Today

At the recent Sahitya Akademi Award, lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar spoke about his feelings on the current situation of the country. Reciting a poem, Ye Qalam Ki Aawaz Aazad Rahe, he said that in these turbulent times let the power of words reign supreme. “It pains me to see the violence in India today. My father opened the newspaper and said ‘The situation today is similar to that of 1942, during the Quit India movement’. I replied saying, ‘Abbu, this isn’t 1942, this is 2020’. Then Abbu said, ‘Which mulk are they talking about now?,’ Gulzar’s poem read.

Take a look at his recital