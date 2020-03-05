Yeh Qalam Ki Aawaz Aazad Rahe: Gulzar on Violence in India Today
At the recent Sahitya Akademi Award, lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar spoke about his feelings on the current situation of the country. Reciting a poem, Ye Qalam Ki Aawaz Aazad Rahe, he said that in these turbulent times let the power of words reign supreme. “It pains me to see the violence in India today. My father opened the newspaper and said ‘The situation today is similar to that of 1942, during the Quit India movement’. I replied saying, ‘Abbu, this isn’t 1942, this is 2020’. Then Abbu said, ‘Which mulk are they talking about now?,’ Gulzar’s poem read.
Take a look at his recital
Gulzar further said that during the fight for independence he had seen his elders being brutally beaten up. “Now, I am seeing my children being thrashed. I cannot bear to see the bloodshed,” he added.
A number of Bollywood celebrities had condemned the violence that erupted in Northeast Delhi on 24 February between groups who supported the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and those who were protesting against it. The death toll has risen to 53 as of Thursday, 5 March.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote, “इतना तो आज साफ है कि PRO-CAA का मतलब Anti-Muslim है बस और कुछ नहीं । (One thing is clear: Pro-CAA means ‘anti-Muslim’)
Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub tweeted, “ये उनके लिए है, जिन्हें अभी भी लग रहा है कि ये दंगा है। ये एक सोची समझी साज़िश है , ये अभ्यास ये लोग 2002 में कर चुके हैं।” (This is for those who still feel that this is a riot. This is a well-thought-out conspiracy, which they have done in 2002.”
Javed Akhtar tweeted, “the level of violence is being increased in Delhi . All the Kapil Mishras are being unleashed . An atmosphere is being created to convince an average Delhiite that it is all because of the anti CAA protest and in a few days the Delhi Police will go for “ the final solution.”
Previously, violence was used against students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University for protesting against CAA.
