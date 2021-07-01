Gulshan Kumar Murder: Bombay HC Gives Abdul Rauf Life Sentence

The Bombay High Court upheld Abdul Rauf Merchant's conviction in the murder case of T-series founder Gulshan Kumar. In 2003, Rauf was sentenced to life in prison. The bench said, “Rauf Merchant’s conviction continues as he fled the parole and continued with his criminal activities."

Ramesh Taurani's acquittal was also upheld and the appeal against it was dismissed. However, the Court dismissed a trial court's order acquitting Rauf's brother Abdul Rashid Dawood Merchant, and also sentenced him to life imprisonment.