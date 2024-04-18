'Guilty of Listening to Wrong Advice': Parineeti Chopra On Navigating Bollywood

She said in an interview with India Today, “I think I heard a lot of wrong advice and I think I did a lot of films which were perceived to be the correct thing to do, to be commercial, to be bankable, to be a sellable actor but were not necessarily the right fit for me. In fact, I am guilty of listening to that noise and succumbing to that. I didn’t actually hold my own. If I had stuck to my own and if I had listened to my gut instinct, I would have probably made lesser mistakes.”

She said that there were many people around her who were telling her to follow trends in terms of choosing films and they even influenced her fashion choices. “I used to think that I don’t know anything about this industry, I need to listen to these people and I went ahead and did it. But that’s not the right way. All those ups and downs have happened because I was trying and testing."

She added, “All I need is directors and producers to see that same talent, to see that I am the same actor that I always was, not judge me by those decisions and give me work, and give me that opportunity,” she said and added, “I hope my mistakes are not judged and I hope that I am seen beyond them and my talent is believed in and I get that work again.”

Parineeti appeared in the film Amar Singh Chamkila.