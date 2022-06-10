He’s a Well Brought-up Boy: Govinda on Nephew Krushna’s Heartfelt Apology
Govinda and Krushna had a public fallout in 2016.
Bollywood actor Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek, have often been in the news for their tiffs since their public fallout in 2016. However, the uncle-nephew feud finally came to an end on Manish Paul's podcast recently, when the Partner actor accepted Krushna's apologies and said, "Let the love be seen off-screen too".
Krushna had appeared on the same podcast days ago, in which he had urged his uncle to let go of the past and forgive him, with his tearful apology.
During his conversation with Manish, the Bhagam Bhag actor opened up about his relationship with his nephew and said, "Krushna presumed that something unpleasant was happening in his life because of me. He's a well-brought-up boy but, he needs to know that he is being used by writers and that there is a limit to being used."
He also added that Krushna had lied about him not making a visit to the hospital when his children were born. "I went to see his kids four times, but I was told I cannot meet them," he said.
When the Kapil Sharma Show star appeared on the same platform a few days ago, he shared that he misses his uncle a lot and that the media had exaggerated most things he had said about Govinda.
The two families got into a public feud in 2018, when Govinda's wife, Sunita, was offended by a tweet that Kashmera Shah, Krushna's wife, had published about some "people who dance for money." Sunita claimed that Kashmera was referring to Govinda, therefore, the two decided to break their ties with the couple.
Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek is Govida's late sister Padma's son.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.