Kanika Kapoor, Rhea Among Google's Most Searched Celebs in 2020
Rhea Chakraborty and Ankita Lokhande were also among Google India's most searched personalities.
Singer Kanika Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rhea Chakraborty, Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande are among the most searched personalities of 2020 says a recent report by Google India.
According to Google India's Year in Search 2020 results, which were announced on 9 December, Kanika Kapoor was the third most searched personality on the search engine after US president-elect Joe Biden and TV anchor Arnab Goswami.
Kanika Kapoor made headlines in April as the first known Indian celebrity to contract COVID-19. The singer, who flew into India from the UK in March, attended parties with several socialites, politicians and businessmen before testing positive for the coronavirus. She was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow and was subsequently booked by the Lucknow Police for negligence.
Amitabh Bachchan takes the fifth spot on the list. In July, the actor announced that he had contracted COVID-19 along with family members Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan.
In seventh place is Rhea Chakraborty, who was caught in a media frenzy over her arrest in connection with a drug case, levied against her by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which was linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She was granted bail by the Mumbai High Court on 7 October, after spending a month lodged in the city's Byculla Jail.
According to the search engine, the late Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie, Dil Bechara, was the top-searched film followed by Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru. At numbers three and four, respectively, were Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji and Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi.
