Girls Can Bring About Change: Priyanka Shares Miss World Pic

On late Thursday night, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from the year 2000 when she was crowned Miss World. In the photo, Priyanka has a crown on her head and she is dressed in a white gown. She was 18 years old at the time of this.

In the caption, she has written “#TBT Miss World at 18! The turn of the millennium...the year 2000! Wow. It feels like just yesterday I was living this dream. Now, almost 20 years later, my enthusiasm for changing the status quo remains as strong and is at the core of everything I do. I truly believe girls have the power to bring about change if they get the opportunities they deserve. #strivehigher #dreambig”