Girls Can Bring About Change: Priyanka Shares Miss World Pic
On late Thursday night, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from the year 2000 when she was crowned Miss World. In the photo, Priyanka has a crown on her head and she is dressed in a white gown. She was 18 years old at the time of this.
In the caption, she has written “#TBT Miss World at 18! The turn of the millennium...the year 2000! Wow. It feels like just yesterday I was living this dream. Now, almost 20 years later, my enthusiasm for changing the status quo remains as strong and is at the core of everything I do. I truly believe girls have the power to bring about change if they get the opportunities they deserve. #strivehigher #dreambig”
It was Priyanka’s Miss World victory that propelled her Bollywood career. She made her Bollywood debut in the film Hero: Love Story of a Spy starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. In her two-decade-long Bollywood career, Priyanka has worked in several films. Her most recent outing was The Sky is Pink in which she starred opposite Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka is also a singer and a film producer.
Priyanka Chopra is married to pop singer Nick Jonas. Recently, the couple was spotted at the Grammy’s 2020 where Priyanka showed up in white gown with a plunging neckline and instantly became the talk of social media. Later, in an interview with US Weekly, Priyanka spoke about how her designer ensured that there would be no wardrobe malfunction. She said, “The secret to keeping my dress in piece was a piece of fabric that was practically invisible. The designers found this incredible tulle the same colour as my skin tone that sort of held the dress in place. You couldn’t even see that in the pictures as it was like netting. However, without that there was no way the dress could come together.”