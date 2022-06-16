Meet Gingger Shankar, the First Musician from India to Compose a Song for MCU

Gingger debuted as a soprano in Osvaldo Golijov’s opera Ainadamar with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. In 2004, she was part of the score for The Passion of the Christ, directed by Mel Gibson. She was also chosen as one of the composers chosen for the Sundance Institute Composer’s Lab. She has been part of several other film scores including those of Charlie Wilson’s War, The Forbidden Kingdom, Monsoon Shootout,

The music for the film Circumstance, which won the Sundance Audience Choice Award, was composed by Gingger. The artist had earlier told ETimes that she used to watch Bollywood films with her mother while growing up in California and India, “One of my favorites as a kid was Woh Kaun Thi? because of the song ‘Naina Barse’, which is still one of my favorite songs. One of these days, I would love to work on a Bollywood film.”

Gingger has also composed the music for The Gray Man, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. The film stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Dhanush, among others.