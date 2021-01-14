Gigi Hadid Gives Zayn Malik the Best Birthday Surprise
Gigi Hadid surprised Zayn Malik on his 28th Birthday at a private video arcade.
On 12 January, Zayn Malik turned 28. His partner Gigi Hadid threw him a Super Mario- themed party at a private video Arcade. The new parents took the night off from babysitting little Zigi as they played various games such as Donkey Kong, The Simpsons and Pac-Man. They then feasted on a customized cake from Carlo’s Bakery and loads of gummy sweets.
Gigi posted a picture on her Instagram of the duo and wrote, “Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for making me a mamma to the best girl ever. Wish you the best every single day".
Zayn is known to be a big- time gamer from his British Vogue interview in 2018, wherein he gave a glimpse of playing Fortnight on his PlayStation in the company of Gigi and his Sphynx cat Dobby.
For his birthday, Gigi went all out with the decor, consisting of confetti shaped like Super Mario Characters and balloons. She also commissioned a florist to create a blooming recreation of the cover of Zayn’s album 'Nobody is Listening' to elevate the balloon-filled scene, as per a report by Vogue. Gigi dressed the part, in a cropped puffer and trousers with space motifs in the same primary colours as 'Nobody Is Listening'.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.