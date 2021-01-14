Gigi Hadid Gives Zayn Malik the Best Birthday Surprise

Zayn is known to be a big- time gamer from his British Vogue interview in 2018, wherein he gave a glimpse of playing Fortnight on his PlayStation in the company of Gigi and his Sphynx cat Dobby.

For his birthday, Gigi went all out with the decor, consisting of confetti shaped like Super Mario Characters and balloons. She also commissioned a florist to create a blooming recreation of the cover of Zayn’s album 'Nobody is Listening' to elevate the balloon-filled scene, as per a report by Vogue. Gigi dressed the part, in a cropped puffer and trousers with space motifs in the same primary colours as 'Nobody Is Listening'.