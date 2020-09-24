Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Become Parents to Baby Girl

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed their first child. Zayn took to Twitter to share the news that they have become parents of a girl. He also shared an adorable photo of him holding the infant's hand.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together", Zayn tweeted.