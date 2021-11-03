'Shocking': Gautham Vasudev Menon Clarifies He is Not a Part of 'AnbuSelvan'
Pa Ranjith had shared a poster of AnbuSelvan on Twitter & deleted it after Gautham Menon's statement.
Filmmaker and actor Gautham Vasudev Menon took to Twitter on Wednesday (3 November) to clarify that he is not part of a movie titled Anbuselvan. Menon was replying to a tweet by director Pa Ranjith, who shared a poster of the movie and congratulated the team. Anbuselvan is reportedly being directed by A Vinoth Kumar.
Following Menon's statement, Ranjith deleted the tweet.
Menon responded by saying that he hasn't heard about the movie and did not even meet the director. "This is shocking & news to me.I have no idea what this film is that I’m supposed to be acting in.I don’t know or haven’t met the director whose name is on this poster.Producer has got big names to tweet this. It’s shocking & scary that something like this can be done so easily", Menon tweeted.
Recently, the first look poster of Anbuselvan was doing the rounds on Twitter, with reports stating that Vasudev Menon is set to play a cop in the film.
