Gauri Khan Says ‘AbRam Loves the Camera’ and She’s Right

Recently, Gauri made an appearance on My Next Next Guest With David Letterman, where Shah Rukh was the guest in the first episode. This was the first time we got a sneak peak into Mannat and even saw SRK and Gauri having dinner together. When David Letterman questioned both of them about the crowd in front of their house on Eid, Shah Rukh said, “This is on Eid. For Muslims, Eid is like Christmas. My little one, AbRam, comes and wakes me and his line is always ‘Peoples are waiting’.”

Gauri also had something special to add. “He connects with people and they love him. So when he waves to them, probably they can see a deep connect with him.” To which SRK replied, “I wouldn’t have had this life if I didn’t have people loving me like this day in and day out.”