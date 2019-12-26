Gauri Khan Says ‘AbRam Loves the Camera’ and She’s Right
When it comes to camera presence, it seems like AbRam has learnt quite a bit from his father Shah Rukh Khan. All those balcony appearances really seem to have paid off. On Thursday, Gauri Khan shared a few photos of AbRam joyously posing and how!
In the photos, AbRam is dressed smartly and walks with a lot of swagger proving his mother’s words right as Gauri Khan has captioned the photo, “Guessing he loves the camera !!!”
Take a look:
Gauri is very active on social media and often posts pictures of her children. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of the family on a vacation. Gauri and Shah Rukh are seen striking a pose with their children - Suhana, Aryan and AbRam. “Squeezing memories into one frame...,” she wrote. The snow-capped mountains are visible in the background.
Recently, Gauri made an appearance on My Next Next Guest With David Letterman, where Shah Rukh was the guest in the first episode. This was the first time we got a sneak peak into Mannat and even saw SRK and Gauri having dinner together. When David Letterman questioned both of them about the crowd in front of their house on Eid, Shah Rukh said, “This is on Eid. For Muslims, Eid is like Christmas. My little one, AbRam, comes and wakes me and his line is always ‘Peoples are waiting’.”
Gauri also had something special to add. “He connects with people and they love him. So when he waves to them, probably they can see a deep connect with him.” To which SRK replied, “I wouldn’t have had this life if I didn’t have people loving me like this day in and day out.”