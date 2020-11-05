Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar Get Engaged
The couple shared the news on social media.
Gauahar Khan recently got engaged to her boyfriend and choreographer Zaid Darbar. The couple took to social media to share the news. In the pictures shared by Gauahar, she is dressed in an embroidered kurta, while Zaid sports a yellow shirt and a pair of blue denims. Gauahar can be seen holding a balloon in her hand, which has "She said yes" printed on it. Both Gauahar and Zaid added ring emojis to the post.
Last month, Gauahar posted a sweet message for Zaid on his birthday. "From being the most amazing (also hot) human, to being the reason to me smiling from ear-to-ear, to moments of me wanting to strangle you (when you trouble me), being goofy comes easy when I'm with you. To your caring side settling my hair before we click pics, it only makes you the bestest", she had written.
Gauahar recently featured as one of the seniors in Bigg Boss 14. Zaid, son of veteran singer-composer Ismail Darbar, is a choreographer by profession.
