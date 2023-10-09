'All Wars Must Stop': Gauahar Khan, Swara Bhasker React to Gaza-Israel Conflict

The Israel-Gaza conflict escalated after a surprise assault, one of the biggest to date, by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which has killed and injured hundreds.
Amidst the ongoing conflict, celebrities including actors Gauahar Khan, Swara Bhasker, and Gal Gadot took to social media to express their concern over the rising tension in the state.
Gauahar wrote on X (formerly Twitter) "Killings are wrong, All killings are wrong. Let the world have peace. Let it stop right at the very beginning of it. There is no right or wrong in war, it’s ALL wrong. So all countries must adhere to human rights, ALL lives matter, ALL lives matter. ALL lives matter. Can’t say it more clearly. All wars must stop.. Live n let live."
Swara wrote, "If you have not felt shock and horror at Israel's unending atrocities on Palestinians, the forcible occupation of Palestinian homes, the forced evictions, the bigotry and violence of settler Israelis, the murder of Palestinian children and teenagers, the decades long blockaid and bombing of Gaza and civilians in Gaza, including bombing of schools and hospitals.. (not to mention the apartheid & occupation) then I'm afraid your shock and horror at Hamas's attacks on Israel seem a bit hypocritical."
In solidarity with Israel, Gal posted the Star of David on her Instagram handle and wrote, "At least 250 Israeli have been murdered and dozens of women children and elders held as hostages in Gaza, by Palestinian military group Hamas. Starting early morning more than 3,000 rockets were fire. Hamas is holding hostages, controlling bases and settlements in Israel. There have been more than 1,500 injured and heavy fighting is still ongoing 'I hear their voices and they are banging on the door. I am with my two little children.' My heart is aching. Praying for all of those in pain."
As per reports, India has also issued advisory for its nationals in Israel amid the attack and asked its nationals to "remain vigilant" and "observe security protocol."
