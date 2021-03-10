Gauahar Khan Quashes Report Claiming She Is Pregnant
She also shut down the news that there was a 12 year difference between the couple
Gauahar Khan shut down rumours about her pregnancy after a news publication reported that she was, “Tumhara dimaag kharaab hai ! Aur facts bhi . 12 saal chote waali galat news hui purani , so get ur facts right b4 typing ! I’ve just lost my dad so have some sensitivity towards ur baseless reports. @AsianetNewsHN. I am not pregnant, thank you very much!”
The publication shared an article on Twitter with the caption, as translated, “Is Gauahar Khan pregnant after 3 months of marriage? Husband signals at big news.” The rumours were based on a video shared by her husband Zaid Darbar wherein he says, “Shh, koi aa raha hai” (Someone is coming).
Gauahar and Zaid fell in love during the lockdown and tied the knot in December.
