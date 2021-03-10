Gauahar Khan Quashes Report Claiming She Is Pregnant

Gauahar Khan shut down rumours about her pregnancy after a news publication reported that she was, “Tumhara dimaag kharaab hai ! Aur facts bhi . 12 saal chote waali galat news hui purani , so get ur facts right b4 typing ! I’ve just lost my dad so have some sensitivity towards ur baseless reports. @AsianetNewsHN. I am not pregnant, thank you very much!”