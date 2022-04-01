Ganesh Acharya Charged With Sexual Harassment; Choreographer Denies Allegations

Ganesh Acharya gave a statement to The Quint denying all the allegations leveled against him, “I’m not aware of the chargesheet or its contents. I have not been informed about this. I have already filed a defamation complaint against her, which is subjudice. I am innocent and all the allegations made against me are false, fabricated and malicious.”

He added, “I have full faith in our judicial process and the truth about the falsity of the allegations levelled against me would come out. As regards to the chargesheet, I will take necessary legal recourse as advised, at the relevant time.”

(With inputs from Hindustan Times and ETimes)