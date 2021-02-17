Game of Thrones Actors Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Become Parents

Game of Thrones actors Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have become parents to a baby boy. Harington’s publicist Marianna Shafran confirmed the birth Tuesday, saying Harington and Leslie are “very very happy!”

Kit and Rose fell in love on the sets of Game of Thrones (GoT) in 2011, translating their on-screen romance to reality. They played Jon Snow and Ygritte on the show and fell in love during the shoot in Iceland. They got married in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.