‘GoT’ Actor Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Expecting Their First Child?
Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first child. According to a report by JustJared.com, the 23-year-old actor is pregnant.
A source told the news outlet that the couple has been keeping things “hush hush” but friends and family are already aware of the news and “super excited for them”. JustJared also quoted another source as saying that Sophie is choosing outfits “on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”
Sophie and Joe got married in Vegas in May 2019. The news was met with a lot of fanfare on social media, with a number of Twitter users congratulating the couple. One user posted, “Sophie turner being pregnant just made my entire life better,” while another wrote, “Prince/ Princess of North is coming...”
However, the publication reported that representatives of both Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas haven’t commented anything as of now.
