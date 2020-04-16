‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kristofer Hivju, Wife Recover From COVID-19
Actor Kristofer Hivju, known for playing the role of Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones, was diagnosed with coronavirus, along with his wife, in March. The couple has now ‘fully recovered’ and is in ‘good health’ after staying in quarantine for several weeks.
The Norweigan actor took to Instagram to announce their recovery, along with an adorable picture of the two. “Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Cororonavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju,” he wrote.
He added, “After several weeks inn quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after beeing free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound. We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the Covid 19.”
Earlier in March, he had shared the news of the couple being infected with the virus. “Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful,” Kristofer shared.
Just two days after he had announced the news, another Game of Thrones actor, Indira Varma also revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. She played the role of Ellaria Sand in the HBO series.
