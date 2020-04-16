‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kristofer Hivju, Wife Recover From COVID-19

Actor Kristofer Hivju, known for playing the role of Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones, was diagnosed with coronavirus, along with his wife, in March. The couple has now ‘fully recovered’ and is in ‘good health’ after staying in quarantine for several weeks.

The Norweigan actor took to Instagram to announce their recovery, along with an adorable picture of the two. “Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Cororonavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju,” he wrote.