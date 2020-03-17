Be Careful: ‘GoT’ Actor Kristofer Hivju Contracts COVID-19

The actor appealed to people to be “extremely careful”.

“... Wash your hands, keep 1.5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals,” he said.

Hivju, 41, also urged fans and followers to follow the regulations for “staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions”.

He joins actors Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson and Quantum of Solace star Olga Kurylenko, who tested positive for coronavirus. Universal Music chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge was hospitalised for treatment of the infection a few days back.

The number of deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic worldwide has passed 7,000, with more than 175,530 cases in 145 countries.

(Inputs: PTI)