Kalki to Shilpa Shetty, Celebs Who Welcomed Their Babies in 2020
The ‘new arrivals’ who brought a smile on our faces.
2020 has been a challenging year, with the whole world reeling from a pandemic. Amidst so much gloom, there was a flicker of light as a few celebs welcomed their babies. They shared photos of the newborns with fans on social media, warming our hearts.
From Kalki Koechlin to Shilpa Shetty, let's take a look at celebrities who became parents this year.
Kalki Koechlin & Guy Hershberg
Kalki, along with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg, welcomed a baby girl on 7 February. They named the child Sappho. The actor has been sharing photos of the baby every now and then. One really adorable photo has Guy posing with Sappho. "My Guy and my girl’’, Kalki captioned the picture.
Another shows Kalki all smiles as Sappho looks astonished. Kalki shared this photo on Breastfeeding Week and congratulated all mothers who are trudging on the "rough and beautiful road".
Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Raj Kundra
Shilpa Shetty welcomed her daughter on 15 February. While referring to the infant as Junior SSK (Shamisha Shetty Kundra), Shilpa explained the meaning of her name - ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”.
The couple has a son Viaan, who is eight years old.
Lisa Haydon & Dino Lalvani
February was also a lucky month for Lisa Haydon as she was blessed with a baby boy, ‘Leo’. She posted a picture of both her sons to share the news.
Lisa Haydon's elder son, Zack, is five years old.
Suresh Raina & Priyanka Chaudhary Raina
The cricketer welcomed his second child on 23 March. Raina shared a picture of himself with his wife and baby boy Rio. The couple has a five- year-old daughter Gracia.
Sumeet Vyas & Ekta Kaul
Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul became parents to a boy on 4 June. The couple, through an Instagram post, announced the arrival of the little one who they named Ved.
Sumeet and Ekta tied the knot in 2018 in Jammu in the presence of their family members and close friends.
Shikha Singh & Karan Shah
Kumkum Bhagya fame Shikha Singh and her husband Karan Shah gave birth to a baby girl on 17 June. The little one is named Alayna. This is the couple's first child.
Shikha Singh plays Alia Mehra in the TV soap Kumkum Bhagya and has also featured in shows such as Left Right Left, Uttaran and Sasural Simar Ka.
Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife, model Natasa Stankovic welcomed their first child on 30 July. Hardik and Natasa have named their son Agastya. Hardik Pandya shared the news through his Instagram handle.
Puja Banerjee & Kunal Verma
Devon ke Dev Mahadev fame Puja Banerjee and actor Kunal Verma became parents to a baby boy on 9 October. She shared a heartwarming post on Instagram thanking all those who had wished her. Puja shared a picture of the three of them.
Akash Ambani & Shloka Ambani
Akash Ambani and Shloka were blessed with a baby boy on 10 December.
"With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna , Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai," an Ambani spokesperson had told NDTV.
The junior Ambani has been named “Prithvi Akash Ambani”.
Karanvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu
Naagin actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu gave birth to a baby girl in Vancouver on 21 December. Bohra shared a picture on Instagram of him holding the baby.
The couple have twin daughters Raya Bella & Vienna.
The list does not end here. Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol also became parents this year. Some Hollywood celebrities also embraced parenthood. While Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcomed their third child in January, Nicki Minaj along with Kenneth Petty gave birth to their first.
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn also announced the arrival of their baby girl in September.
A similar announcement was made by Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk also became parents.
With all this and more, we are now looking forward to more babies in 2021. Kareen Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Anita Hassanadani are all set to give us the good news.
