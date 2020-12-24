Kalki to Shilpa Shetty, Celebs Who Welcomed Their Babies in 2020

2020 has been a challenging year, with the whole world reeling from a pandemic. Amidst so much gloom, there was a flicker of light as a few celebs welcomed their babies. They shared photos of the newborns with fans on social media, warming our hearts.

From Kalki Koechlin to Shilpa Shetty, let's take a look at celebrities who became parents this year.

Kalki Koechlin & Guy Hershberg