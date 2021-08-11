Friends Actors Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Rumoured to Be Dating

“After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they'd always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA,” the source said.

The source added, “They've been spending time at Jen's home, where she's cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen's favorite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them."

A representative of David Schwimmer reportedly denied the rumours to Fox News.

During the reunion special, host James Corden quipped that its ‘inconceivable’ that there were no off-screen romances. In response, David admitted that he had a crush on Jen and Aniston added that the feelings were returned.

The two played the on-again-off-again couple Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) on the popular sitcom Friends. After the big reveal, the actors also said that they didn’t act upon their feelings. Aniston remembers saying to David, “It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time we actually kiss is on national television.” It was.