'Friends' Actor Matthew Perry Gets Engaged to Molly Hurwitz

Actor Matthew Perry, popular for his role as Chandler Bing in the sitcom Friends, is now engaged to his girlfriend Molly Hurwitz. Confirming the news to People magazine, Perry said, "I decided to get engaged. I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet".

A literary manager, Molly Hurwitz confirmed her relationship with the actor this year. She had written on social media, "Second year being my Valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favourite". Perry had joined Instagram in February.

Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz sort of confirmed their relationship when photos of the couple outside a restaurant in Los Angeles went viral last year.