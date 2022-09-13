ADVERTISEMENT

French New Wave Director Jean-Luc Godard Dies at 91

Jean-Luc Godard was a key figure in the French Nouvelle Vague.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
French New Wave Director Jean-Luc Godard Dies at 91
i

French-Swiss director Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of France's New Wave cinema, passed away at the age of 91, on Tuesday (13 September), as per a report by the French newspaper, Libération. Godard was best known for his work in classics such as Breathless, Contempt and Alphaville, and was also a key figure in the Nouvelle Vague.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1996, his films broke the established French cinema conventions and helped launch a new style of filmmaking, with handheld camera work, existential dialogues, and jump cuts.

Godard was born on 3 December 1930, in Paris's affluent Seventh Arrondissement to a wealthy Franco-Swiss family. His father was a doctor, and his mother was the daughter of the founder of Banque Paribas, a prestigious investment bank at the time.

Also Read

Emmy Awards 2022 Complete List of Winners: Succession, The White Lotus Win Big

Emmy Awards 2022 Complete List of Winners: Succession, The White Lotus Win Big

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Jean-Luc Godard 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×