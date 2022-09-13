French New Wave Director Jean-Luc Godard Dies at 91

In 1996, his films broke the established French cinema conventions and helped launch a new style of filmmaking, with handheld camera work, existential dialogues, and jump cuts.

Godard was born on 3 December 1930, in Paris's affluent Seventh Arrondissement to a wealthy Franco-Swiss family. His father was a doctor, and his mother was the daughter of the founder of Banque Paribas, a prestigious investment bank at the time.