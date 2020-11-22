Former Bigg Boss Contestant Sana Khan Marries Surat's Mufti Anas?

Last month, Sana Khan took to social media to post a long note about her decision to quit the entertainment industry. Sana wrote that the film industry had given her "all kinds of fame, honour and wealth" but she has realised that she should not make "wealth and fame" her only goal. She added that from now on, she will "serve humanity and follow the order of her Creator."

"I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to. Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any showbiz work henceforth", Sana had written.