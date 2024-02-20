ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

First Pics From Jackky Bhagnani & Rakul Preet's Wedding Venue Surface Online

Jackky and Rakul will tie the knot in Goa on 21 February.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are all set to tie the knot on 21 February. The celebrations will take place in Goa. Now, the first pictures from their wedding venue have surfaced online, where the signboard is visible. The signboard, decorated with flowers, reads, "Bhagnani and Singh family welcome you."

Jackky and Rakul will tie the knot in Goa on 21 February.

A signboard from the wedding venue has surfaced online.

(Photo Courtesy: X)

Another picture shows a coconut which has the first letter of both their names imprinted on it. It seems to be the welcome drink that will be served to guests.

Jackky and Rakul had left for Goa on Saturday evening. On Monday, 19 February, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Esha Deol, Bhumi Pednekar were also spotted at the airport leaving for Goa for the wedding. 

0

