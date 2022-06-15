FIR Filed Against Kaaranvir Bohra & Others for Allegedly Cheating a Woman

A case was filed against 6 people, including Naagin fame Manoj Bohra, popularly known as Kaaranvir Bohra, and his wife Tajinder Sidhu for allegedly deceiving a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crore. A First Information Report (FIR), was registered at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai, by the woman.

As per reports by the ANI, the woman claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1 crore was returned to her.