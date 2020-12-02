FIR Filed Against 'Gangs of Wasseypur' Writer Zeishan Quadri

The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against actor and writer Zeishan Quadri, reported ANI on Wednesday, 2 December. A co-producer had filed a complaint against him for allegedly cheating him out of Rs 1.5 crore, which the producer claimed he and another friend had invested in a web series that Quadri was supposedly making.

According to reports, the case was registered at Mumbai's Amboli police station under section 420. Zeishan Quadri co-wrote and starred in Anurag Kashyap's crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur. His most recent credit is for the screenplay for Chhalaang, which was directed by Hansal Mehta and stars Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha.