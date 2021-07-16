T-Series Responds to Rape Allegations Against Bhushan Kumar

T-Series has called the allegations 'false and malicious'. "The allegations against Bhushan Kumar are completely false and malicious, and the contents of the same are denied. It has been falsely alleged that the lady in question was sexually exploited between 2017 to 2020 on the pretext of giving her work. It is a matter of record that she has already worked for the T-Series banner", a statement by Kumar's team read.

The statement added, "Around March 2021 the lady approached Bhushan Kumar seeking help to fund a web series she wanted to produce. The request was politely refused. Thereafter, in June 2021, after the COVID lockdown was lifted in Maharashtra, she started approaching the T-Series banner in collusion with her accomplice, demanding huge sums of money as extortion amount. A complaint was filled by T-Series against the attempted extortion at Amboli police station on 1 July, 2021. We have evidence about the extortion attempt, and the same shall be provided to the investigating agency. The present complaint filed by her is only to counter the complaint filed against her and her accomplice".

Kumar's team added that necessary legal action will be taken.

Bhushan Kumar took over the music company T-Series in 1997 after his father's demise. He has produced films like Ready and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.