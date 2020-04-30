Story artist, writer and director Rob Gibbs who contributed to several Pixar films like Toy Story 2, Monsters, Inc. and Finding Nemo to Up, Wall-E, Inside Out and Onward passed away at 55.He worked at Pixar for over 20 years, and was was co-directing and in preproduction on Hump a 3D desert animation film, at the time of his death. Simon Pegg, Gaten Matarazzo and Ramy Youssef were among the actors featuring in the film. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the cause of death wasn’t know.Raised in California Rob was heavily inspired by the Looney Tunes and Popeye cartoons as a child. His journey with Pixar began in February, 1998 when served as a storyboard artist on Toy Story 2. He is survived by his wife, and daughter Mary who voices Boo in several Monsters, Inc. projects. Several people on social media mourned his death. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)