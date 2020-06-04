Legendary filmmaker and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee, known for directing films such as Choti Si Baat, Rajnigandha, Baaton Baaton Mein, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla and Chameli Ki Shaadi among others, passed away on Thursday (4 June) in Mumbai. He was 93 and was suffering from age-related illness.Indian Film & TV Directors’ Association president Ashoke Pandit shared the news on Twitter. He tweeted, “@ashokepandit I am extremely grieved to inform you all the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee ji . His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz creamation at 2 pm. It’s a great loss to the industry.Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee.”Goodbye Irrfan Khan: The Roles We’ll Cherish ForeverSpeaking to The Quint, Ashoke Pandit said that he grew up watching Basu Chatterjee’s films “I was fortunate to have worked with him in one of the TV shows he was directing. Basu’s sense of humour was always quite inspiring. He was a role model for filmmakers like me, who mainly direct comedies. Basu Chatterjee directed films with a lot of honesty. His movies weren’t laced with unnecessary drama. He was the RK Laxman of Indian cinema”, Pandit says. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.