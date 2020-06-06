Bollywood producer Anil Suri, who bankrolled films such as the Raaj Kumar-Rekha starrer Karmayogi and Raaj Tilak, passed away due to coronavirus recently, according to a report by PTI. He was 77 years old.Anil’s brother, film producer Rajiv Suri, said he had fever on 2 June, but his condition worsened the next day with breathlessness. “He was rushed to top hospitals Lilavati and Hinduja, but both denied him a bed,” Rajiv claimed.Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee Passes Away at 93“After both the hospitals denied my brother a bed, he was then taken to Advanced Multispeciality Hospital on Wednesday night. He was diagnosed with COVID-19. On Thursday (4 June) evening, they said something is amiss, and he was put on ventilator. He died around 7 pm,” Rajiv Suri told PTI.The last rites of Anil Suri were held on Friday morning at Oshiwara cremation ground. Besides Rajiv, Anil Suri is survived by wife and two children.(With inputs from PTI)