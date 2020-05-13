Actor Richa Chadha has been at the helm of trying to raise awareness regarding the increasing cases of domestic violence. Recently she featured in a video that tried to raise awareness about child abuse and domestic violence and also addressed those facing challenges with maintaining their mental health.Talking to The Quint, Richa said, “There’s an important role our neighbourhood can play when it comes to domestic violence. We should go and ring the bell if someone’s being beaten up in the next apartment. People are unaware of the helpline numbers that are available to them and all they need to do is just call. Sometimes people develop Stockholm syndrome and the start sympathising with their abuser.”Richa Chadha, who is quarantining with her brother and her two cats, says she’s learning a new dance form, gardening and cooking ever since the lockdown started. “The kind of work I do, there would have never been a time when I could have taken days off like this,” says Richa.Richa wishes that the entertainment business can be back on track soon. Talking about what the film sets could look like post-COVID-19 lockdown, she says, “There will be some changes but I feel like we should be allowed to go out and contract the virus and develop antibodies. There are studies suggesting that everyone will contract it so why not? In terms of sets, there will be a difference but if there’s a fight sequence or a rain machine is in use, then I have a feeling that there will be people on the set.”Richa also spoke to The Quint about how she was affected by Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor’s sudden demise. Watch the video to find out more. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.