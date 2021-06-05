Fawad Khan to Star in Disney+ Series Ms Marvel?

Even actor Farhan Akhtar has reportedly bagged a Marvel project. A source close to the development had shared, “Farhan is currently stationed in Bangkok, along with an International cast and crew, for the shoot of a project with Marvel Studios. All other details of the project are under wraps.”

Written by G. Willow Wilson and drawn by Adrian Alphona with editors Sana Amanat and Steve Walker, the comics for Ms. Marvel feature a Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan as the superhero who idolises Captain Marvel.

The Disney+ series is helmed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon as directors, with Bisha K. Ali serving as the lead writer. The show currently stars Iman Vellani in the lead as Kamala and Saagar Shaikh, Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur also feature.