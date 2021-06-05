Fawad Khan to Star in Disney+ Series Ms Marvel?
Earlier actor Farhan Akhtar also bagged a Marvel film but all details are under wraps.
The Marvel films are a cultural phenomenon with superheroes like Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, and Captain America becoming household names. However, the biggest leap towards diversity came with the upcoming TV series Ms Marvel introducing MCU’s (Marvel Cinematic Universe) first on-screen Muslim-American superhero. If rumours are to be believed, Fawad Khan might’ve joined the diverse ensemble cast.
BBC entertainment journalist, Haroon Rashid took to Twitter to announce the possibility. “Wow! Fawad Khan set to appear in Ms. Marvel – the Disney+ series about Marvel’s first titular Muslim character. He’s listed on the show’s official IMDb page. Farhan Akhtar, Nimra Bucha and Samina Ahmad are reportedly part of the cast too. Marvel yet to comment. Amazing if true,” Rashid tweeted.
Even actor Farhan Akhtar has reportedly bagged a Marvel project. A source close to the development had shared, “Farhan is currently stationed in Bangkok, along with an International cast and crew, for the shoot of a project with Marvel Studios. All other details of the project are under wraps.”
Written by G. Willow Wilson and drawn by Adrian Alphona with editors Sana Amanat and Steve Walker, the comics for Ms. Marvel feature a Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan as the superhero who idolises Captain Marvel.
The Disney+ series is helmed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon as directors, with Bisha K. Ali serving as the lead writer. The show currently stars Iman Vellani in the lead as Kamala and Saagar Shaikh, Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur also feature.
