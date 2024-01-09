'Fauda' Actor Imad Amedi Severely Injured Amid Israel-Hamas War: Report

Israeli actor and singer-songwriter Idan Amedi, who is popularly known for his role in the iconic Netflix show Fauda, has been severely injured during the open ground operations against Hamas in Gaza, an Israeli diplomat said on 8 January.
Amedi had joined the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) after the war broke out on 7 October.
Avia Levi wrote on X, "Idan Amedi, one of Fauda's actors, has been seriously injured in a battle in Gaza. We pray and pray for your speedy recovery."
The Israeli embassy in Greece also shared an online post wishing the actor a speedy recovery. According to a report by NDTV, Amedi was injured during a battle in Khan Younis, Gaza.
In addition to Amedi, Lio Raz from Fauda also joined the IDF after Israel called up its reservists. Both Amedi and Raz had shared several videos of the military destruction from the front lines on their social media.
Israel declared war against the Hamas group on 7 October, after they launched a land-sea-air assault in towns near the Gaza border. As per reports, more than 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack, and several Israeli civilians, foreigners, and dual nationals were taken hostage by Palestinian groups.
So far, Israel's military has reportedly killed over 22,000 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza.
