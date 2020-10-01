Farhan Quashes Report Claiming He Has Employed Sushant's Cook

Farhan Akhtar has taken to social media to quash a news report claiming that he has employed late Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Keshav.

Sharing a tweet wherein a user claims as to why Farhan has employed a 'suspect' the actor wrote, "For the record: I have no person named Keshav working at mine. Unsurprisingly, another lie by a fake news channel famous for peddling lies. Please stop being so gullible. Just because a guy screams it out on TV doesn’t make it true".