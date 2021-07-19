Farhan Akhtar Shares the Many 'Shapes & Sizes' of Aziz From 'Toofaan'
Toofaan is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead.
Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share how he lost and gained weight for the character of Aziz from Toofaan. Farhan also shared three photos, which shows him go from 69kgs to 85kgs and then reduce his weight to 76kgs.
"The many shapes and sizes of Ajju aka Aziz aka Toofaan. What a ride. 18 months of relentless work but worth every drop of sweat, every sore muscle and every pound gained and lost", he captioned the collage.
Farhan also thanked his trainers Samir Jaura, Drew Neal and Anand Kumar for helping him in the journey.
Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofaan follows the story of local gangster and street fighter from Dongri, Aziz Ali, who finds his dream in the world of boxing. However, he gets banned from the ring for 5 years. Aziz soon gets a second shot at glory; a chance to redeem himself as the 'Amitabh Bachchan of boxing'. Mrunal Thakur, who plays Aziz's love interest sums up the conflict Aziz must deal with in the film: the Aziz Ali who is running from the world or the Aziz who will rise again like a storm.
