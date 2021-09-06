This is What Farhan Akhtar Has to Say About the Salim-Javed Split

Farhan also responded to a troll calling him a 'flop hero with only one hit, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. "Thanks to this flop actor you actually got to see Milkha Singh's story", came the instant reply.

There has also been a number of speculations about when Farhan is going to announce the third instalment of the Don franchise. While a number of fans have pleaded with him to release the film, there have been a number of abuses hurled at Farhan too. To which the actor-director laughed, "I share a love-hate relationship with them… they say, ‘Yaar please give me Don 3,’ and then go on to abuse with the choicest of words.”