This is What Farhan Akhtar Has to Say About the Salim-Javed Split
Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar ended their 12 years of professional partnership in 1982.
Farhan Akhtar is the next guest on Arbaaz Khan's show Pinch. A promo of the episode shows the actor addressing the Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar fallout. Khan and Akhtar were a celebrated duo and had delivered a number of hits. They wrote around 21 films together, including Zanjeer, Deewar and Sholay. They split in 1982 and ended their 12 years of professional partnership.
Speaking about this, Farhan said, “I find it incredible that whatever happened between them, it never trickled to us.”
Farhan also responded to a troll calling him a 'flop hero with only one hit, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. "Thanks to this flop actor you actually got to see Milkha Singh's story", came the instant reply.
There has also been a number of speculations about when Farhan is going to announce the third instalment of the Don franchise. While a number of fans have pleaded with him to release the film, there have been a number of abuses hurled at Farhan too. To which the actor-director laughed, "I share a love-hate relationship with them… they say, ‘Yaar please give me Don 3,’ and then go on to abuse with the choicest of words.”
