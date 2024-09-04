Farhan Akhtar All Set to Play Major Shaitan Singh PVC In '120 Bahadur'

Farhan Akhtar shared the announcement on Instagram, writing, "It is an absolute privilege to bring you the story of Maj Shaitan Singh PVC and the soldiers of Charlie company, 13 Kumaon regiment."

He further added, "Famously known as the Battle of Rezang La, fought on the 18th of November 1962 during the Indo-China war, it is a story of remarkable courage, heroism and selflessness shown by our men in uniform against all odds (sic)."